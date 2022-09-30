Market Watch: Bottom reversal for Nifty around 16,800

Welcome to ETMarkets Watch, your daily wrap-up to the day on Dalal Street. I am Nikhil Agarwal.

After a seven-day losing streak, the benchmark equity indices took a breather on Friday following positive commentary from RBI Shaktikanta Das at the end of the Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

The 30-share Sensex ended 1,016 points higher at 57,426. Its broader peer, Nifty50, ended at 17,094, up 276 points.

Asian Paints was the biggest gainer from the 30-share pack, rising 4.49 per cent to Rs 799.75. IndusInd Bank was up 3.78 per cent, Bajaj Finance increased 3.28 per cent, and Titan surged 2.95 per cent. HDFC Bank, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv and Kotak Mahindra bank also ended with gains.

Sectorally, the Nifty PSU Bank rose 3.01 per cent, and Nifty Financial Services surged 2,24 per cent. Nifty Metal and Nifty Realty also closed higher. Nifty Midcap50 and Smallcap50 rose 1.87 per cent and 1.48 per cent, respectively.

The Indian rupee closed higher against the US dollar. The rupee ended 0.64 per cent higher at 81.34 per dollar, having sprinted to a high of 81.16 during the session.

The market capitalisation of all listed companies on BSE increased from Rs 3.72 lakh crore to Rs 271.86 lakh crore from Rs 268.14 lakh crore a day before.

Mr Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities said a long bull candle was formed on the daily chart, which indicates the formation of a bullish engulfing pattern. Formation of such a pattern after a decent weakness from the highs of 18K mark signals a possibility of an important bottom reversal for Nifty around 16800 levels, he said.

