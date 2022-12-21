Market volatility eases, with the VIX dropping to a two-week low

primeimages Volatility focused ETFs and ETNs declined on Wednesday, with the S&P VIX Index (VIX) dropping below the 20 marker to reach 19.94. With the slide, the VIX reached a level not seen in more than two weeks. Wall Street experienced a volatile 2022 with the Federal Reserve raising rates at a rapid pace in order to fight off elevated levels of inflation. The year has also seen wide swings in the VIX, which touched a 2022 low of 16.34 and maxed out at 38.94. Moreover, the volatility tracking instrument notched 74 sessions in which the index crossed above the 30 handle. With the VIX down by 6.5% in Wednesday’s intraday trading, other volatility focused ETFs and ETNs showed declines as well. Shorter-term volatility funds such as the iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX) and the ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY) have both slid 4%. Meanwhile, the iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (VXZ) -1.7%, the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY) -6.1%, and the 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (UVIX) -8%. In broader financial news, market participants are now looking towards 2023. To gain a better understanding of where stocks will finish, see what some of the market experts have predicted.