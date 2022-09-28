Market Trading Guide: Dr Reddy's Lab among 4 stock recommendations for Thursday

The Indian markets fell for the sixth consecutive session on Wednesday, pulled down by weak global cues and a falling rupee. S&P BSE Sensex fell 509 points to settle at 56,598, while Nifty50 closed below the 16,900 level.

“After making several attempts to clear the 17,000 mark in today’s session, the Nifty finally closed at day’s low near 16,800 mark. This indicates that the bears are not willing to give up soon. During the process, Nifty has failed to sustain above its 200 DEMA and closed below the same,” said Mehul Kothari, AVP -Technical Research, Anand Rathi.

“For the coming session, a breach of 16,800 might bring further pessimism in the market since that would trigger short covering in 16,800 strike PE options. On the upside, 17,000 on a closing basis would be an immediate resistance for the coming sessions,” he added.

Here are 4 stocks recommendation for Thursday: