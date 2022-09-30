Market not out of the woods, but Nifty50 could retest 17500 in October series: Gaurav Ratnaparkhi

“The market is not yet out of the woods; the downside looks restricted from the current level. Overall structure shows that the index can witness sideways to positive action & can test 17500 on the upside,” says, Head – Technical Research,In an interview with ETMarkets, Ratnaparkhi, said: “Level of 16500-18000 is expected to be the range for the medium term. Within this range, the lower end will offer buying opportunities & the upper end will attract selling pressure” Edited excerpts:Continuing with the bearish momentum that was seen in the penultimate week, the market started the last week on a negative note.

The selling pressure continued as the week progressed. However, for the last couple of sessions, the angle of decline was decreasing, which ultimately resulted in a sharp recovery in the last session (Friday).

Post the September series expiry – where do you see markets moving in the October series?

The September expiry, especially the second half was dominated by the bears. However, the October series has started on a strong footing.

Although the market is not yet out of the woods, the downside looks restricted from the current level. Overall structure shows that the index can witness sideways to positive action & can test 17500 on the upside

« Back to recommendation stories



The rupee took a hit in the week gone by. Where do you see the currency headed in the coming week?

USD-INR was trading in a range of 79-80 for several weeks. It broke out on the upside in the penultimate week & witnessed follow through on the upside in the last week.

However, the level of 82, where there is an upper end of a rising channel, is key resistance. Unless USDINR extends beyond 82, it is likely to cool off to 81-80.50 in the short term.

What is the texture of the market – buy on dips or sell on rally kind of market?

The Nifty has been in multi-month consolidation. The recent attempt to surpass the level of 18,000 couldn’t succeed. On the other hand, the selling pressure is getting absorbed near the key weekly moving averages.

Thus, 16500-18000 is expected to be the range for the medium term. Within this range, the lower end will offer buying opportunities & the upper end will attract selling pressure.

FIIs have also turned net sellers in the cash segment of Indian equity markets. Will the trend continue in October?

The Indian equity market is expected to witness range-bound action for the month of October & the FII flows are likely to be mixed. Global volatility is likely to add to the uncertainty resulting in sideways moves for October

Utilities, power, and metal fell the most (down over 5% in a week). What led to the price action?

Structurally, these sectors were forming a distribution in the mid of September, which dragged them in correction in the last week.

Nevertheless, after the initial decline, they had some relief towards the end of the week. Expecting further consolidation in these sectors as well

A lot of stocks are trading at a 20-50% discount to their 52-week highs after the recent fall. What is the checklist one should follow while buying the dip?

When you are buying after a correction, it is important to analyse whether this is only a dip in the overall rally or is there a possibility of a larger correction to unfold.

So, it is important to ensure that the larger trend is intact and then attempt to accumulate near support levels using the position sizing approach.





(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

