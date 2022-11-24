Marico shares fall 0.19 per cent in Thursday's trading session

Shares of . fell 0.19 per cent to Rs 489.65 in Thursday’s trade as of 01:19PM (IST) even as the benchmark Nifty ruled at 18377.0, up 109.75 points.

The scrip had closed at Rs 490.6 in the previous session. The stock quoted a 52-week low of Rs 455.8 and a high of Rs 554.05. The company quoted a market-cap of Rs 63335.52 crore on the BSE.

On BSE, 19,892 shares have changed hands on the counter so far. At its prevailing price, the stock traded at 51.37 times its trailing 12-month EPS of Rs 9.54 per share and 19.41 times its book value. The return on equity (ROE) stood at Rs 36.88.

Key Financials



For the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, Marico Ltd. reported consolidated sales of Rs 2515.0 crore, down 2.91 per cent from the same quarter a year ago. The company reported 2.59 per cent YoY de-growth in net profit at Rs 301.0 crore for the latest quarter.

Technical indicators



The relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stood at Thursday. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, it is considered overbought condition when the RSI value is above 70 and oversold when it is below 30.

Analysts say the RSI indicator should not be seen in isolation, as it may not be sufficient to take a trading call, just the way a fundamental analyst cannot give a “buy” or “sell” recommendation using a single valuation ratio.