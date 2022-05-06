Man Convicted of Attack on his Ex-Girlfriend

Man Convicted of Mother’s Day 2021 Attack on his Ex-Girlfriend

(STL.News) A federal jury convicted a Tulsa man Wednesday for breaking into a former girlfriend’s home and strangling her, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

Anthony Lamont Mason II, 28, was found guilty of one count of assault of a former intimate and dating partner by strangling, suffocating, and attempting to strangle and suffocate in Indian Country and one count of first degree burglary in Indian Country.

“Anthony Mason posed an extreme danger to his former girlfriend and those she cares about,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “A jury has found him guilty, and he will spend time in prison where he can no longer harm this victim or any other intimate partners. Federal prosecutors, law enforcement and victim specialists will continue to give a voice to domestic violence survivors and will work diligently to hold perpetrators of abuse accountable.”

“Protecting the public from violent criminals will always be a top priority for the FBI and our law enforcement partners,” said Special Agent in Charge Edward Gray of the FBI Oklahoma City Field Office. “This verdict makes clear that the people of Oklahoma won’t tolerate violence of any kind and demonstrates our joint commitment to bringing those who terrorize our communities to justice.”

Mason initially confronted the victim in violation of a protection order the morning of May 9, 2021, while she was out with her child in Broken Arrow. He was upset and asked why she wouldn’t speak to him, who she was allowing into her home, and then questioned her about her phone.

Later that day, Mason broke into the victim’s home and assaulted her. The victim was home spending Mother’s Day with several friends, her child, and her child’s friend. After her last adult friend left the residence, the victim received a call from a private number and out of concern, shut the front blinds. She then looked out the window and saw Mason approach the home.

The victim tried to call 911, threw her phone under the bed, hid the children in a closet, then returned to the front of the home where Mason had forced his way through the front door. The victim’s doorbell camera captured 25 seconds of the incident, first showing a hand covering the camera then the sound of the victim’s screams and terrified pleas for him to stop.

Inside, Mason grabbed the victim by the neck, demanding to know where her phone was located. He dragged her by her hair, strangled her until she nearly blacked out, poured water over her mouth and nose, continuing to obstruct her breathing, and then hit her with what appeared to be a handle of a gun. He told the victim if she told anyone, he would kill her, and then moved towards where she had hidden the children. To protect the children, the victim tried to distract the defendant by running from the home, screaming, knowing he would follow and try to stop her. Surveillance video from a nearby home captured Mason chasing the victim down the street, throwing her to the concrete, then continuing to run from the scene.

During trial, federal prosecutors introduced numerous other domestic violence acts committed by Mason against the victim prior to the May 9, 2021, attack which showed an escalating pattern of violence. The victim reported that Mason had strangled her multiple times since March 2020, broke her driver’s side car window in anger, and broke into her home when she was not present on Feb. 27, 2021. While in her home, he turned over the victim’s mattress, rifled through her bedroom, and broke several electronic items. Mason also repeatedly violated a March 2021 protective order.

Mason also had prior domestic violence charges brought against him involving other intimate partners, including a conviction in Tulsa County District Court.

The FBI and Tulsa Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney’s Chantelle D. Dial and George Jiang are prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today