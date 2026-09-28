Man Charged in South St. Louis Knife Attack

ST. LOUIS, MO – September 28, 2026 (STL.News) A 27-year-old St. Louis man faces two felony charges after prosecutors allege he approached a woman in South St. Louis, pulled a knife, and attempted to strike her before pushing her to the ground and punching her during a confrontation captured on surveillance video.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Jordon Swope, 27, of St. Louis, with one count of first-degree assault and one count of armed criminal action in connection with the Friday, Sept. 25 incident.

The alleged attack occurred in the 3900 block of Hampton Avenue, according to court documents described in multiple local news reports.

The allegations are particularly notable because investigators reportedly have surveillance video showing much of the confrontation and because a passerby allegedly intervened while the woman was being attacked.

However, an important question remains unanswered: authorities have not publicly established whether the knife actually struck the woman.

Surveillance video reportedly captured confrontation

According to court documents, surveillance video shows Swope approaching the woman before pulling out a knife and attempting to strike her with it.

The confrontation then escalated into a struggle over the weapon, according to allegations in the court records.

Swope allegedly pushed the woman to the ground and began punching her.

A passerby then intervened and stopped the alleged attack, according to the charging documents.

The available accounts do not identify the passerby or provide additional details about how the intervention occurred.

The circumstances leading up to the confrontation also remain unclear. Authorities have not publicly explained whether Swope and the woman knew each other, what may have preceded the alleged attack, or whether investigators have identified a possible motive.

Those details should not be assumed without additional information from investigators or court records.

Woman’s injuries remain unclear

One of the most significant unanswered questions involves the woman’s injuries.

The charging documents cited in local reporting do not describe her condition.

FOX 2 reported that police did not immediately clarify the extent of the woman’s injuries. The charging documents also did not establish whether the knife actually struck her.

For that reason, the incident should not presently be described as a confirmed stabbing.

What prosecutors allege is that Swope pulled a knife and attempted to strike the woman with it, after which the two struggled over the weapon.

The distinction is important. An attempted knife attack and a confirmed stabbing are not interchangeable descriptions, particularly when reporting on a pending criminal prosecution.

STL has reviewed no publicly verified information. STL.News reports that the woman suffered a stab wound.

Authorities also have not publicly disclosed whether she required hospitalization or provided an updated medical condition.

Swope faces two felony charges

Swope has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Under the version of Missouri Revised Statute 565.050 applicable in September 2026, a person commits first-degree assault if the person attempts to kill another person or knowingly causes or attempts to cause serious physical injury to another person.

First-degree assault is generally a Class B felony, although the offense can become a Class A felony when serious physical injury is actually inflicted or under certain other circumstances specified by Missouri law.

The filing of a first-degree assault charge therefore does not, by itself, establish that the woman suffered serious physical injury. Missouri’s statute also covers an attempt to cause serious physical injury.

That distinction is relevant in this case because authorities have not publicly detailed the woman’s injuries.

The second charge, armed criminal action, applies under Missouri law when a person commits a felony through the use, assistance, or aid of a dangerous instrument or deadly weapon.

Missouri Revised Statute 571.015 provides that a first conviction for armed criminal action can carry a prison term of three to 15 years. The sentence is imposed in addition to and consecutively to punishment for the underlying felony.

The statute also contains different provisions for subsequent armed criminal action convictions and certain firearm-related circumstances.

Those are statutory sentencing provisions and should not be interpreted as a prediction of what sentence Swope would receive if convicted.

Swope reportedly held without bond

Swope was reportedly held without bond after the charges were filed.

The criminal case remains in its early stages.

Under the felony process described by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office, after prosecutors file felony charges, a defendant appears before a judge who determines bond conditions.

The allegations must then undergo further judicial review. A preliminary-hearing judge or grand jury determines whether sufficient probable cause exists for the prosecution to proceed.

A criminal charge represents an accusation. It does not establish guilt.

Hampton Avenue incident under investigation

The reported location places the confrontation along the Hampton Avenue corridor in South St. Louis.

Available reporting identifies the location only as the 3900 block of Hampton. STL.News is not identifying a particular business or property as the scene without independent confirmation of the precise location.

Several important details remain unavailable publicly.

Authorities have not disclosed the woman’s identity, which is appropriate absent a compelling public-interest reason to identify an alleged crime victim.

They also have not publicly detailed her medical condition, disclosed a motive for the alleged attack, or explained whether the suspect and woman had any previous relationship.

It also remains unclear from the publicly available information exactly when police arrived, how Swope was taken into custody, or whether the knife described in the allegations was recovered as evidence.

Those details could emerge as the criminal case progresses.

Passerby reportedly stopped attack

A passerby’s reported intervention is another significant element of the case.

According to the court documents cited by local news organizations, Swope had pushed the woman down and was punching her when the unidentified person intervened.

The available court reporting does not describe whether the passerby physically restrained Swope, separated the two people, or assisted the woman in another way.

Nevertheless, prosecutors’ account indicates the intervention ended the alleged attack.

Surveillance video could become important evidence if the case proceeds toward trial because prosecutors reportedly have footage showing the initial approach, the knife, the struggle, and portions of the alleged physical assault.

The video described in the charging documents does not eliminate the normal requirements of the criminal justice process. Prosecutors must still establish the admissibility and significance of the evidence presented in court, and the defense will have an opportunity to challenge the state’s evidence.

Case now moves through St. Louis courts

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office prosecutes state-level felony and misdemeanor cases occurring within the City of St. Louis and the 22nd Judicial Circuit.

The office explains that felony cases originate after police submit evidence to prosecutors for review. An assistant circuit attorney decides whether to file charges and which offenses the evidence supports.

Filing charges against Swope means prosecutors found a basis to initiate the criminal case. It does not mean a court has found the allegations to be true.

Further court proceedings will determine whether the prosecution advances and, ultimately, how the case is resolved.

For now, the established public record is narrower than some descriptions of a “knife attack” might suggest: prosecutors allege Swope approached a woman with a knife and attempted to strike her, struggled with her over the weapon, pushed her to the ground, and punched her until another person intervened.

There is no publicly verified confirmation at this time that the woman was stabbed.

Additional information about her injuries, the circumstances preceding the confrontation, and Swope’s upcoming court proceedings could provide a clearer picture as the case develops.

Presumption of innocence: Criminal charges are allegations. Jordon Swope is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

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