Maine Governor Mills Statement In Honor of Juneteenth

Governor Mills Statement In Honor of Juneteenth

Augusta, ME (STL.News) Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement today in honor of Juneteenth:

“The end of slavery was made possible by the courage and sacrifice of nearly 200,000 former enslaved and free African Americans who fought for freedom and liberty alongside their fellow Union soldiers, including more than 70,000 soldiers from Maine,” said Governor Janet Mills. “On this day, let us commemorate the strength and determination of African Americans who were first brought here in the hull of slave ships and let us celebrate the rich heritage and accomplishments of African Americans in our country. May we continue our work to create a more perfect union and renew our commitment to fighting for a state and nation where equality, justice, and freedom are not simply ideals, but a reality for all people.”

Earlier this month, Governor Mills signed a proclamation declaring June 19, 2022 as Juneteenth. Governor Mills last year also signed LD 183, An Act to Establish Juneteenth as a Paid State Holiday.