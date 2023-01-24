Madison Man Sentenced to 11 Years for Trafficking Methamphetamine

MADISON, WIS. – Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Charlie Goodwin, 34, Madison, Wisconsin, was sentenced today by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 132 months in prison for distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Goodwin pleaded guilty to this charge on October 21, 2022.

On August 27, 2021, a confidential source working with the Drug Enforcement Administration communicated with Goodwin and arranged to buy one pound of methamphetamine. Goodwin arrived at the meeting location in Madison and sold the confidential source one pound of methamphetamine in exchange for $3,000.

On September 10, 2021, Madison Police officers received information that Goodwin’s vehicle may have been used in the robbery of a gas station. When officers attempted to pull over Goodwin, he led them on a high-speed chase through Madison. After officers terminated the pursuit for safety reasons, Goodwin carjacked a Chevrolet Equinox and drove back to his residence. The victim of the carjacking sustained injuries to his neck and right arm.

Later that day, officers arrested Goodwin at his girlfriend’s apartment and searched the residence. During the search, officers found $164,124 in cash, two loaded firearms, and drug packing materials. There was also evidence showing Goodwin had recently flushed heroin down the toilet and the sink.

At the sentencing hearing, Judge Peterson noted that Goodwin was the leader of a large-scale interstate drug trafficking organization and was involved in transporting “a daunting amount” of methamphetamine from California to Wisconsin. Judge Peterson also noted it was an aggravating factor that Goodwin had two prior felony convictions for drug trafficking in the Madison area and six additional criminal convictions.

The charge against Goodwin is the result of a joint investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Dane County Narcotics Task Force, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, United States Postal Inspection Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Sun Prairie Police Department. The investigation was conducted and funded by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF), a multi-agency task force that coordinates long-term narcotics trafficking investigations. The prosecution of the case was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Wegner.