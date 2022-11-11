Madhusudan Kela adds 2 stocks; pares stake in 1 stock in September quarter

Veteran fund manager Madhusudan Kela has rejigged his portfolio in the September quarter, the latest shareholding pattern has revealed.

The fund manager added a 12.1% stake in Choice International and at the same time took a position in Sangam (India) with a 1.1% stake.

Choice International Limited is one of India’s leading financial services conglomerates catering to global markets. , on the other hand, is a textile manufacturing company and the largest producer of PV dyed yarn in Asia at a single location.

Kela has also pared 0.03% stake in from 5.58% in the June quarter to 5.55% as of the quarter ended September. The stock is a laggard with a negative return of 49% over the last one year period.

The other stocks in his portfolio include where the fund manager held 1.16% stake as of the September-ended quarter.Also, he holds a stake in as a promoter of the company with 83.7% stake.

In accordance with the latest corporate shareholdings filed, Kela publicly holds 5 stocks with an estimated net worth of over Rs 644.8 crore, Trendlyne data showed.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)