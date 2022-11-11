Business

Madhusudan Kela adds 2 stocks; pares stake in 1 stock in September quarter

November 11, 2022
Alexander Graham

Veteran fund manager Madhusudan Kela has rejigged his portfolio in the September quarter, the latest shareholding pattern has revealed.
The fund manager added a 12.1% stake in Choice International and at the same time took a position in Sangam (India) with a 1.1% stake.
Choice International Limited is one of India’s leading financial services conglomerates catering to global markets. , on the other hand, is a textile manufacturing company and the largest producer of PV dyed yarn in Asia at a single location.
Kela has also pared 0.03% stake in from 5.58% in the June quarter to 5.55% as of the quarter ended September. The stock is a laggard with a negative return of 49% over the last one year period.
The other stocks in his portfolio include where the fund manager held 1.16% stake as of the September-ended quarter.Also, he holds a stake in as a promoter of the company with 83.7% stake.
In accordance with the latest corporate shareholdings filed, Kela publicly holds 5 stocks with an estimated net worth of over Rs 644.8 crore, Trendlyne data showed.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)