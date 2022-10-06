Macron is a friend, Putin is the foe – Liz Truss

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has called French President Emmanuel Macron a “friend”, having previously declined to say whether he was a “friend or foe”.

The pair appeared to have reconciled following a one-on-one meeting at the new European Political Community in Prague, and announced plans to work together.

Ms Truss and Mr Macron released a joint statement promising an “ambitious” package of measures aimed at “ending” small boat crossings on the Channel.

It’s understood more details will be set out by the home secretary “in due course”.

The two leaders also announced plans to hold a UK-France Summit in 2023 in France “to take forward a renewed bilateral agenda”.

