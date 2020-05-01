LyondellBasell Reports First Quarter 2020 Earnings

HOUSTON, TX and LONDON (STL.News) LyondellBasell released its First Quarter 2020 Earnings Report::
LyondellBasell First Quarter 2020 Highlights
- Net Income: $0.1 billion, $0.5 billion excluding LCM1
- Diluted earnings per share: $0.42 per share, $1.47 per share excluding LCM
- EBITDA: $0.6 billion, $1.1 billion excluding LCM, resilient performance in a challenging market
- Launched production at our 500,000 ton U.S. Gulf Coast high-density polyethylene plant using LyondellBasell’s next-generation Hyperzone technology
- Expanding our presence in China with definitive agreements for an integrated olefins and polyolefins joint venture with Bora using LyondellBasell’s polyolefin technologies
- Safely operating major facilities as an essential industry supporting society’s needs
Comparisons with the prior quarter and first quarter 2019 are available in the following table:
