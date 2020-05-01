LyondellBasell Reports First Quarter 2020 Earnings

HOUSTON, TX and LONDON (STL.News) LyondellBasell released its First Quarter 2020 Earnings Report::

LyondellBasell First Quarter 2020 Highlights

Net Income: $0.1 billion, $0.5 billion excluding LCM1

Diluted earnings per share: $0.42 per share, $1.47 per share excluding LCM

EBITDA: $0.6 billion, $1.1 billion excluding LCM, resilient performance in a challenging market

Launched production at our 500,000 ton U.S. Gulf Coast high-density polyethylene plant using LyondellBasell’s next-generation Hyperzone technology

Expanding our presence in China with definitive agreements for an integrated olefins and polyolefins joint venture with Bora using LyondellBasell’s polyolefin technologies

Safely operating major facilities as an essential industry supporting society’s needs

Comparisons with the prior quarter and first quarter 2019 are available in the following table:

CLICK to VIEW COMPLETE RELEASE

NOTE: this is NOT the complete release.