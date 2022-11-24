L&T Infotech shares rise 1.46% as Sensex climbs

Shares of the Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd. traded at Rs 4811.6 on BSE at 11:37AM (IST) on Thursday, up 1.46 per cent from previous close.

The stock quoted a 52-week low price of Rs 3733.25 and a high of Rs 7595.25.

Earlier, the stock saw a gap up opening in the morning.

A total of 7,332 lakh shares changed hands on the counter till 11:37AM (IST).

The stock of Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd. commands a market value of Rs 84306.78 crore.

The stock traded at a price-to-earning (P/E) multiple of 32.91, while the price-to-book value ratio stood at 12.22. Return on equity (ROE) was at 26.05 per cent, according to exchange data.

In the BSE500 pack, 316 stocks traded in the green, while 185 stocks were in the red.

Promotor Holding



Promoters held 74.0 per cent in the Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd. as of 30-Sep-2022 while overseas and domestic institutional investors owned 8.42 per cent and 8.05 per cent, respectively.