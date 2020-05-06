Lower Brule Man Lower Brule Shane Goodlow Sentenced for Assault

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Lower Brule, South Dakota, man convicted of Assault Resulting in Substantial Bodily Injury to an Intimate Partner was sentenced on May 4, 2020, by Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange, U.S. District Court.

Shane Goodlow, age 47, was sentenced to time served through May 8, 2020, 3 years of supervised release, 6 months home confinement, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Goodlow was indicted by a federal grand jury on October 16, 2019. He pled guilty on February 12, 2020.

The conviction stemmed from an incident on May 5, 2019, when Goodlow and his intimate partner got into an argument. When the victim tried to leave, Goodlow struck the victim causing a bump to her head and a laceration to her mouth. Goodlow fled the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement and was arrested a short time later. The victim was seen at the hospital and required stitches to close her wound.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Lower Brule Agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Troy R. Morley prosecuted the case.

Goodlow was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

