Louisiana: Jordan Rashard Sentenced for Possessing Firearm

Louisiana Man, Jordan Rashard Thomas Sentenced to 46 Months in Federal Prison for Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon

Natchez, Mississippi(STL.News) Jordan Rashard Thomas, 24, of Vidalia, Louisiana, was sentenced to 46 months in prison for possessing a firearm after having been previously convicted of felony crimes, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Kurt Thielhorn, Special Agent in Charge of the Jackson Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

According to court documents, on April 12, 2020, Adams County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a car for a traffic violation. Due to the odor of marijuana coming from the car, deputies asked the occupants to step out of the car. The passenger was identified as Jordan Rashard Thomas who possessed a firearm concealed in his waistband under his sweatshirt. Thomas had previously been twice convicted of burglary and convicted of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances in Concordia Parish, Louisiana.

Thomas pled guilty on January 11, 2022, to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Bert Carraway prosecuted the case.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. T

hrough PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today