Louisiana Governor’s Efforts to Address Litter Problem

Baton Rouge, LA (STL.News) As part of ongoing statewide efforts to address Louisiana’s litter problem, Gov. John Bel Edwards encouraged Louisianans to take responsibility for their own garbage when they’re attending Mardi Gras parades and celebrations this year.

In January, Gov. Edwards launched a Statewide Litter Abatement and Beautification Task Force, which will work to find policy solutions for Louisiana’s litter problem, educate the public and promote community litter abatement activities. The task force held its first meeting last week and will make a report by July 2022.

The Governor also designated the fourth Saturday of every month as Keep Louisiana Beautiful’s Love the Boot. Don’t Pollute Day, to encourage leaders and individuals to address litter issues in their communities. For the month of February, the Governor wants people to focus on reducing litter at Mardi Gras parades.

“While there certainly are policy, enforcement and budgetary solutions to some of Louisiana’s litter problem, the fact of the matter is that litter is 100 percent preventable if we take personal responsibility for our surroundings – even when we’re out celebrating with friends and family at a Mardi Gras parade,” Gov. Edwards said. “There are simple steps all of us can take to reduce litter as we head to the parades, most notably, just bringing a trash bag to take all of your garbage home with you and not leaving wrappers, cups and cans on the parade route. Discarded trash can easily end up in our drainage system and cause storm water management and flooding issues down the line. We all want to let loose this Mardi Gras, but let’s make sure we keep our trash contained.”