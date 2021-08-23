Louisiana Governor Applauds FDA Approval of Pfizer Vaccine

Gov. Edwards Applauds Full FDA Approval of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine, Encourages Unvaccinated Louisianans to Schedule Their Shots Today

Baton Rouge, LA (STL.News) Gov. John Bel Edwards and State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter applauded the U. S. Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, the first such full approval of its kind. The COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective and easily available all across Louisiana for people ages 12 and older. More than 2.2 million Louisianans have taken at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with nearly 40 percent of Louisiana’s population fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to CDC data.

“Today’s FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine, now marketed as Comirnaty, is yet another historic moment in our journey out of this COVID-19 pandemic. This full FDA approval of the first COVID vaccine follows months of clinical trials and millions upon millions of real-world doses safely administered across the globe. This vaccine is well researched, very safe and highly effective at preventing serious COVID illness, hospitalization and death,” Gov. Edwards said. “It is my fervent hope that any Louisianan who was waiting for the FDA approval of the vaccine will take action to immediately receive their shot. Already, more than 2.2 million Louisianans have taken at least one dose of the vaccines that are available statewide. We are optimistic that our numbers will grow as we fight together to end this COVID pandemic once and for all. Today would be a great day to get your COVID vaccine.”

“After an exhaustive review process we are very happy to see the Pfizer vaccine receive full licensure from the FDA. More than 200 million Americans, including 2.2 million people in Louisiana, already have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, State Health Officer. “The COVID-19 pandemic and our most recent surge have been devastating. To date, we have lost more than 11,900 Louisianans to this virus. Many more people going sleeves up for this life-saving vaccine will protect us against future COVID-19 surges and help us put an end to this pandemic.”

HOW TO GET A COVID VACCINE IN LOUISIANA

Everyone age 12 and older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Louisiana. The FDA has only authorized one of the three COVID-19 vaccines – from Pfizer – for children ages 12 to 17. With today’s announcement, the Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine has full FDA approval for those ages 16 and up. The Pfizer vaccine for those between the ages of 12 and 15 remains under emergency use authorization. Parents should confirm with the vaccine provider that their child is under 18 to ensure Pfizer vaccine is available before making an appointment.