Los Angeles Police Searching for Missing 13-Year-Old Gwen Alamillo-Mora

Los Angeles, CA (STL.News) The Los Angeles Police Department Rampart Area is requesting the public’s help in locating Gwen Alamillo-Mora.

Gwen was last seen on August 17, 2020, around 7:00 a.m., at her residence located on the 1400 block of Valencia Street. Gwen suffers from possible depression.

Gwen is described as a 13-year-old female Hispanic with brown hair, brown eyes, and a thin build. She stands 5 feet tall and weighs 90 pounds.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Rampart Area Watch Commander at 213-484-3400. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).

