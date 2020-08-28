Los Angeles Police Department Investigating shooting death of Jimmy Jackson

Los Angeles, CA (STL.News) The Los Angeles Police Department’s Harbor Area Homicide detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for the shooting death of 40-year-old Jimmy Jackson.

On August 26, 2020, around 12:20 a.m., Jackson was with a group of males in a carport near the 1500 block of Plaza Del Amo in the City of Torrance. Witnesses advised that they heard a dispute between the males, then heard gunshots. Officers responded and discovered the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded and pronounced Jackson deceased at scene.

Currently, there is no suspect or vehicle description.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call Detectives Cortez and Coffee, Harbor Area Homicide Detectives, at 310-726-7889 or 310-726-7887. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to the Watch Commander at (310) 726-7730 or 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477). Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.

