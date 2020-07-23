Los Angeles Police Arrested Steven Clark For Sexual Assault

Los Angeles, CA (STL.News) On July 21, 2020, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Devonshire Detectives and Officers from Metropolitan Division arrested 48-year-old Steven Clark for Rape, Unlawful Sex With A Minor, and numerous related charges with one identified victim. His bail for the current charges has been set at $475,000.

Clark was previously employed as a teacher at Chaminade Middle School in Chatsworth and the crimes occurred in 2019.

Devonshire Detectives are seeking any additional victims who have not previously reported similar crimes committed by Clark.

Anyone with information is urged to call Devonshire Sex Detective Arellano at (818) 832-0609. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477)

