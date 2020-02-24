Los Angeles, CA Police Department: Elderly Man, Chan Wook Park Struck by Hit and Run Drivers

Los Angeles, CA (STL.News) The Los Angeles Police Department‘s West Traffic Division detectives are asking for the public’s help in providing any information that would lead to the identification and arrest of the suspect(s) involved in a fatal hit and run, killing an 87-year-old elderly man

On February 22, 2020, around 4 a.m., officers responded to a hit and run that occurred at 8th Street and Westmoreland Avenue. The suspect driving a white 4 door BMW sedan, was travelling eastbound on 8th Street and struck the victim walking outside of the marked crosswalk crossing southbound on 8th Street West of Westmoreland Avenue.

The suspect stopped and was told to remain at scene by numerous witnesses. The suspect entered his vehicle and fled the location eastbound 8th Street in an unknown direction. As the suspect left the location, a secondary white Honda Accord sedan struck the victim who was laying on the ground. Both suspects involved did not identify themselves or render aid as required by law.

Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. The victim has been identified as Chan Wook, Park.

Drivers are reminded that if they become involved in a collision, they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves. Witnesses are reminded that documenting license plate numbers of vehicles involved is considered crucial evidence in traffic collision investigations.

The first suspect of the BMW is described as a male, possibly of Asian descent. He stands between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall.

On April 15, 2015, the City Council amended the Los Angeles Administrative Code and created a Hit and Run Reward Program Trust Fund. A reward of up to $50,000 is available to community members who provide information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact West Traffic Detectives at (213) 473-0234. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.