Long-term prospects of REITs shine bright even in rising interest rate scenario

The Indian juggernaut of growth continues its path and the economic activity is replete with vibrancy. While there are challenges on the global front, Indian growth is likely to remain robust in 2023.

And this optimism showed visibly in the recent report by CBRE on leasing. For the first 9 months of 2022, Office space leasing has gone up by 66% when compared to the same period in 2021.

The demand by retail sector for leasing space has also witnessed a surge. According to the report, Retail demand is up by 166% Y-o-Y led by categories of fashion & apparel brands, supermarkets, and homeware stores.

These are bright signs for a category of investments called “REITs”. REITs (an acronym for real estate investment trust) are akin to a fund that invests in real estate-related assets.

These assets include office buildings, retail stores, corporate parks, industrial warehouses, and shopping malls. REITs own these assets which are leased out to commercial tenants.

REITs are a good investment option because they offer a regular income stream along with the potential for capital growth.

They have converted Real Estate investments which were earlier an illiquid asset class to a tax-efficient liquid asset class.

Similar to shares, REITs can be easily brought and sold on stock exchanges.

Additionally, REITs offer a way to diversify a portfolio by providing exposure to a variety of underlying real estate assets in different markets.

For an individual investor, these are significant benefits as the typical rental yields in India from residential properties are abysmally low in the range of ~2-3% where most individual investors invest.

The world is right now going through an inflationary phase. Contrary to many other asset classes, REITs tend to do well during inflationary times as real estate rentals and prices tend to go up along with inflation.

Fortunately, for Indian REITs, the inflationary times are coinciding with increasing activity levels in demand for commercial real estate, as cited above.

Along with this, the REITs have used the period of 2020-2022 which was impacted by the COVID aftermath, to their benefit.

Undoubtedly, they had some challenges with the occupancy ratio (% of properties having tenants that are owned by REITs) had seen a fall of 6%-9% during the COVID period, REITs efficiently managed the situation to ensure nearly 100% rental collections.

Furthermore, financial engineering was brought into play as well. REITs smartly utilised the low-interest rate scenario to refinance their debt and brought down the cost of capital which created protection and saved from any kind of hard landing.

A recent report by a prominent broker suggested that “Heading into FY23E, with interest rates rising globally and in India, there is a possibility of expansion in cap rates for Indian office assets to adjust to higher yield expectations.

However, this rise in interest rates also coincides with an expected improvement in office inflationary impact translating to higher market rentals which have remained stagnant for the last 24 months.

Hence, we believe that cap rates will remain in the 8-8.5% range or even lower for high-quality Grade A assets”

Strong domestic demand for commercial real estate, increasing efficiency, and regulations encouraging participation (SEBI reduced the minimum subscription amount to participate in a REIT issue to 15,000 from 50,000), all bode well for REITs to become a relevant instrument for investors.

