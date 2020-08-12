Long Beach Police Investigating Murder at 300 Block Of Windsor Way

Long Beach, CA (STL.News) On August 4, 2020, at approximately 7:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Windsor Way to assist the Long Beach Fire Department who was on scene with a deceased person.

Upon arrival, officers observed a male adult laying in a somewhat desolate area of the port. The body was partially decomposed and showed no obvious signs of trauma or foul play. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office dispatched an investigator to take possession of the decedent.

On August 11, 2020, the Long Beach Police Department was notified of the autopsy findings, which revealed evidence of blunt force trauma to the upper torso resulting in death. Our Homicide Detail immediately opened a murder investigation and dispatched detectives to process the scene and canvas the area for witnesses and evidence.

The victim is only being identified as a male White in his 50’s pending notification to next of kin. The victim was a person experiencing homelessness in the City of Long Beach. The motive for the assault is currently unknown.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is urged to contact LBPD Homicide Detective Juan Carlos Reyes at (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477).

