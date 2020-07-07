Long Beach Man David Gray Pleads Guilty to Methamphetamine Trafficking

(STL.News) – David Gray, 39, of Long Beach, Mississippi, pled guilty today before Senior U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola, Jr. to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Brad L. Byerley, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

On May 14, 2019, Gray sold over 19 grams of methamphetamine, with a purity of approximately 96%, to an individual. On June 18, 2019, Gray sold over 54 grams of 100% pure methamphetamine to an individual.

On January 15, 2020, Gray was charged in a federal criminal indictment with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Gray will be sentenced on September 30, 2020, by Judge Guirola, and faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and a $10,000,000 fine.

The case was investigated by the DEA and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Shundral Cole.

