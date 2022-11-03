Liminal collaborates with Metamask to boost Institutional crypto adoption

Digital wallet infrastructure platform Liminal has announced a strategic alliance with Metamask Institutional , a global Defi wallet and Web3 gateway for organisations, to drive institutional crypto adoption.

As a part of the association, Liminal users can connect their wallets to Metamask Institutional and use it just like they would use the de facto Ethereum wallet app.

Metamask is a product of ConsenSys, a leading Ethereum and decentralized protocols software company. It enables us to build next-generation applications, launch modern financial infrastructure, and access the decentralised web.

Liminal institutional users can now access and tap into the liquidity of numerous Defi dApps. Liminal aims to create safer crypto-led investments by providing security solutions to crypto holdings across institutional and retail investors.

The formal tax regime for crypto assets introduced this year has encouraged a large number of institutions to explore digital assets to achieve their financial or business goals.

“We are thrilled to find a like-minded partner in Metamask Institutional,” said Manan Vora, Senior Vice-President- Strategy & Operations at Liminal.



The association between Liminal and Metamask Institutional will be a game changer for the booming crypto industry as it will provide an encrypted and highly secure environment to large crypto holdings, he added.

Liminal users simply need to login to the dashboard, click on MetaMask Institutional, set up the browser extension, and link it with their Liminal Ethereum and EVM wallets.

Once done, they can interact with Defi dApps as they would normally with MetaMask extension. However, all transaction approvals will be required from all users of Multi-Sig Wallets setup in Liminal.

Liminal Wallet users will be required to request access to MetaMask Institutional, and once approved, they can access directly from Dashboard.

Liz Mathew, Global Head of Growth and Partnerships, MetaMask Institutional, said, “Onboarding Liminal as a custodian under Metamask Institutional brings additional choice to Metamask Institutional customers and solidifies our position as the premier institutional wallet for Web3.”

