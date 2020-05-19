Leesburg Woman Stacey Lavette Hendricks Sentenced To 48 Months In Prison

Leesburg Woman Stacey Hendricks Sentenced To 48 Months In Prison For Aggravated Identity Theft And Wire Fraud

(STL.News) – Senior U.S. District Judge James D. Whittemore today sentenced Stacey Lavette Hendricks (49, Leesburg) to 48 months in federal prison for aggravated identity theft and wire fraud. Hendricks had pleaded guilty on January 30, 2020.

According to court records, Hendricks worked administrative jobs at several Florida medical clinics. She used these jobs to gain access to medical records and patients’ birthdates and Social Security numbers. She then sold the stolen identities to others for cash, or used them herself to defraud businesses. In May 2019, Hendricks unwittingly sold stolen patient identities to an undercover law enforcement officer. When agents searched her home and car, they located 113 distinct sets of stolen identities from clinic patients.

This case was investigated by the United States Secret Service. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney William S. Hamilton.

