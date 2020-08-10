Leader of New Haven Drug Ring Jermayne Butler Sentenced to More Than 6 Years in Federal Prison

(STL.News) – John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that Jermayne Butler, also known as “Main,” “Main Live” and “Liver,” 39, of New Haven, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea in Hartford to 78 months of imprisonment, followed by four years of supervised release, for his leadership role in a New Haven drug trafficking ring.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in June 2017, the FBI’s New Haven Safe Streets/Gang Task Force initiated an investigation into a New Haven drug trafficking organization headed by Butler. The investigation, which included physical surveillance, 13 controlled purchases of narcotics, and court-authorized wiretaps on multiple phones, revealed that members of the organization were distributing crack cocaine and oxycodone in the New Haven area.

Between August and November 2017, investigators made six controlled purchases of crack from Butler. A subsequent wiretap investigation revealed that Butler was obtaining bulk quantities of crack from others and distributing the drug through a network of street-level dealers. Butler also conspired with others to distribute oxycodone.

Butler and several of his associates were arrested on February 6, 2018. In association with the arrests, investigators conducted court-authorized searches of seven properties in New Haven and Hamden and seized seven firearms, ammunition, approximately 100 grams of crack cocaine, and approximately $14,000 in cash. Butler has been detained since his arrest.

On February 8, 2018, a grand jury in New Haven returned a 30-count indictment charging Butler and 18 other individuals with various offenses. All have been convicted.

On August 9, 2019, Butler pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute, and to possess with intent to distribute, cocaine base (“crack”).

Butler’s criminal history includes multiple drug-related convictions.

Judge Shea ordered Butler, who is released on a $200,000 bond, to report to prison in 90 days.

