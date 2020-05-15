Laurel County Man Timmy L. Fields Sentenced to 300 Months for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

(STL.News) – A Laurel County man, Timmy L. Fields, 58, was sentenced to 300 months in federal prison on Friday, by U.S. District Judge Robert Wier, after previously being convicted of possession with intent to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine.

According to evidence at trial, on April 21, 2019, a Kentucky State Police Trooper stopped Fields’ vehicle and found Fields in possession of more than 985 grams of methamphetamine. Fields traveled to Lexington to purchase the methamphetamine from a source of supply before transporting it into Laurel County for distribution. Fields has prior felony drug convictions for unlawful possession of a methamphetamine precursor and trafficking in a controlled substance.

Fields was convicted in January 2020.

Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Jeffrey Todd Scott, Special Agent in Charge, DEA Louisville Field Division; and Rodney Brewer, Commissioner of the Kentucky State Police, jointly announced the sentence.

The investigation was conducted by DEA and Kentucky State PoliceThe United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jenna E. Reed and R. Nicholas Rabold.

