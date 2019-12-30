Largest Independent Provider Of Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Services To Hospitals Agrees To Pay $1.9 Million To Settle Fraud Allegations

(STL.News) – Medsurant Holdings, LLC, of West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, has agreed to pay $1.9 million to settle the United States’ allegations that it had violated the False Claims Act, announced U.S. Attorney Don Cochran for the Middle District of Tennessee.

Mesurant Holdings, which operates under the trade name Medsurant Health, is the largest independent provider of Interoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) services to hospitals and surgeons in the United States. IONM includes various procedures that are used during surgery to monitor a patient’s nervous system in real-time during high-risk surgeries involving the peripheral nervous system, brain and spinal cord.

The settlement resolves the United States’ claims that, from January 1, 2013, through May 31, 2016, Medsurant billed Medicare for units of IONM services without regard to concurrent IONM services that it was providing to patients insured by payors other than Medicare, and that Medsurant billed Medicare for IONM services that were not provided “exclusively to one patient,” as required by Medicare regulations.

This case was handled by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee and investigated by the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin represented the United States.

