LANDER MAN SENTENCED FOR ASSAULT RESULTING IN SERIOUS BODILY INJURY

Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced today that IAN JOSIAH TIMBANA, age 34, of Lander, Wyoming, was sentenced by United States Federal District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal for assault resulting in serious bodily injury. Timbana was sentenced to 30 months’ imprisonment with three years of supervised release and was ordered to pay $29,998.33 in restitution and a $100 special assessment.

On December 7, 2021, law enforcement responded to a call for service at a residence on the Wind River Indian Reservation. At the scene, law enforcement located a woman with facial fractures who had been assaulted by Timbana.

This crime was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Assistant United States Attorney Michael J. Elmore prosecuted the case.

Case No. 22-cr-00064-NDF