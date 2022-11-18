Lagarde: Rate hike path dependent on inflation outlook

© Reuters

By Scott Kanowsky

Investing.com — The European Central Bank’s future interest rate path – including how far and how fast it hikes borrowing costs – will be dependent on inflation expectations, according to ECB president Christine Lagarde.

Speaking at a conference in Frankfurt, Lagarde said that ECB will need to raise “further,” suggesting that it will unveil an increase at its fourth straight meeting in December in a bid to bring prices back down to its medium-term target of 2%.

“Interest rates are, and will remain, the main tool for adjusting our policy stance,” Lagarde added. “But we also need to normalise our other policy tools and so reinforce the impulse from our rate policy.”

She also said that it is “appropriate” for large-scale asset purchases, which the ECB utilized to help support the Eurozone economy during the COVID-19 pandemic, to be rolled back in a “measured and predictable way.”

Lagarde said the ECB will lay out the key principles for reducing its bond holdings next month.

