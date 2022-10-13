Labour MP Christina Rees suspended following bullying allegations

A SENIOR Labour MP has been suspended following allegations she bullied her staff.

Christina Rees was stripped of the whip last night and had her membership revoked pending a party investigation.

Her suspension followed accusations that Ms Rees bullied her constituency staff, the Guardian reported.

She was Shadow Welsh Secretary under Jeremy Corbyn and has been the MP for Neath in south Wales since 2015.

Until 1999 she was married to former Cabinet Minister Ron Davies, who famously resigned from Tony Blair’s Cabinet after being mugged at a gay meeting point on Clapham Common.

Ms Rees’ suspension brings the number of independent MPs to 14, equalling the Lib Dems in Parliament.

Labour would not comment on individual cases.

Ms Rees has been contacted for comment.

She told the Guardian: “There has been a complaint made against me to the Labour party, which is under investigation and I am therefore under an administrative suspension until the process is concluded.

“I’m not aware of the details of the complaint but I am fully cooperating with the investigation.”