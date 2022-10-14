Kwasi Kwarteng ‘to be fired by Liz Truss’ after fallout from the mini-Budget

KWASI Kwarteng faces being SACKED by Liz Truss following the market meltdown unleashed by his mini-Budget.

The PM is reportedly lining up her Chancellor to be the fall guy as she looks to reset her battered premiership just weeks into the job.

1 Kwasi Kwarteng arrives back in London Credit: PA

Mr Kwarteng this morning arrived back in London after cutting short his trip to Washington for crisis talks in Downing St with Ms Truss.

The PM will hold a press conference this afternoon where she is expected to u-turn on parts of her mini-Budget.

And in a bid to move on from a tumultuous first three weeks she is considering firing Mr Kwarteng as Chancellor, The Times reports.

The PM is likely to confirm that plans to scrap a rise in corporation tax next year will no longer go ahead.

Rebellious Tory MPs are urging him to row back on his £45billion tax spree to calm the jitters in the money markets.

Mr Kwarteng yesterday admitted his “Growth Plan”, delivered less than three weeks ago, had caused some “turbulence”.