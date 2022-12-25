Kochhars’ arrest a wake-up call for private banks: Experts

Last week’s arrest of ‘s terminated chief executive Chanda Kochhar illustrates that private sector bankers accused of moral turpitude crimes and wilful fraud aren’t immune to harsh punitive state action, with industry experts saying the probe agency’s move underscores the need for impeccable governance standards at private lenders.

“It was an unsaid rule that there would be different treatments meted out by the government agencies when it comes to alleged crimes by public- and private-sector bankers,” a veteran banker, who did not wish to be named, told ET. “But these are now things of the past.”

Hitherto, most probes into quid-pro-quo financial deals, nepotism and corruption have featured state-run lenders, which have sometimes been accused of favouring certain businessmen.

But the arrests of Kochhar and her husband have, besides changing the narrative, also surprised a section of the bankers.

“The top managements, and especially the boards, at private banks have to be very watchful now,” said the banker cited above. “The same rules are now applicable to both sets of banks.”

Arrests Surprise Some Bankers



In 2016, the Supreme Court, in a landmark judgment, held that officers of private banks were public servants for the purposes of the country’s principal anti-corruption legislation – the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA), 1988.

Still, the arrests did have an element of surprise for some bankers.

“This was a sudden arrest. I was surprised when I heard about it, because this case hasn’t progressed much in the past two-three years,” said a banker, who didn’t wish to be named. “Even if you see the allegations made against the Kochhars by the CBI, I am not too sure the agency has a strong case against them.”

The Videocon Trail



Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last week in connection with alleged cheating and irregularities in loans sanctioned by ICICI Bank to Videocon Group companies. A special court in Mumbai on Saturday remanded both of them to CBI custody until December 26.

The CBI has alleged that Kochhar caused a loss of ?1,730 crore to ICICI Bank, and that the proceeds of the fraud included ownership of a high-value apartment and other illegal financial gains.

“It took the police more than four years to arrest a celebrated private-sector banker, who is a Padma Bhushan awardee, after she allegedly committed such a brazen irregularity,” said Hemindra Hazari, independent banking analyst. “I feel even the erstwhile ICICI Bank board that stood by her when the scandal broke out is also at fault here, although they dropped her unceremoniously when the matter became untenable.”

The genesis of the dispute lies in whistle-blower allegations against Kochhar and some business dealings between members of her family and the Videocon group. The ICICI Bank board decided to institute a private enquiry around May 2018, after which Kochhar proceeded on leave. In October 2018, the bank accepted her request for early retirement and agreed to provide certain benefits.

In January 2019, ICICI Bank’s internal inquiry allegedly found that Kochhar had violated disclosure norms on conflict of interest and that her October 2018 exit would not be treated as normal resignation but as a dismissal.

Senior bankers say that since Kochhar’s departure from ICICI Bank, internal processes, governance systems and disclosures at private sector banks have undergone a sea change.

“Today, top managements are extremely watchful, and internal compliances have been strengthened significantly, because they know one wrong call will create a dent on their credibility,” said another banker. “If you see, the present day ICICI Bank is reaping the benefits of re-rating after the management openly conveyed its plans of bringing in credible processes, strengthening underwriting and improving governance.”

