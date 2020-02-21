Kingston Man Dallas Mitchell Duflot Pleads Guilty To Theft Of Mail

(STL.News) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Dallas Mitchell Duflot, age 24, of Kingston, Oklahoma, entered a guilty plea to Theft Of Mail, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1708, punishable by not more than 5 years imprisonment, a fine up to $250,000.00 or both.

The Indictment alleged that on or about December 25, 2019, in the Eastern District of Oklahoma, the defendant, did steal and take mail from and out of an authorized depository for mail matter.

The charges arose from an investigation by the Madill Police Department, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, and the United States Postal Inspection Service.

The Honorable Kimberly E. West, U.S. Magistrate Judge in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, in Muskogee, accepted the plea and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE