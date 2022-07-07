Kimani Williams Charged with Unlawful Possession of Firearm

Bridgeport Man, Kimani Williams Charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, and David Sundberg, Special Agent in Charge of the New Haven Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, today announced that a federal grand jury in Bridgeport returned an indictment yesterday charging KIMANI WILLIAMS, 30, of Bridgeport, with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

As alleged in the indictment, on April 7, 2022, Williams was arrested in Bridgeport after law enforcement recovered a loaded Smith and Wesson .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol, which Williams had possessed, from the ground next to Williams’ person.

It is alleged that Williams’ criminal history includes felony convictions in Connecticut and New York for criminal possession of a weapon, carrying a dangerous weapon, and assault of public safety or emergency personnel. It is a violation of federal law for a person previously convicted of a felony offense to possess a firearm or ammunition that has moved in interstate or foreign commerce.

Williams has been detained since his arrest. If convicted of the charge, he faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years.

U.S. Attorney Avery stressed that an indictment is not evidence of guilt. Charges are only allegations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

This matter is being investigated by the FBI’s Bridgeport Safe Streets Task Force and the Bridgeport Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kenneth L. Gresham and Jocelyn C. Kaoutzanis.

