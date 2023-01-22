Kentucky Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Federal Gun Crime

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Trevor Dean Williams, 36, of Ashland, Kentucky, was sentenced today to 10 years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on May 19, 2022, law enforcement officers responded to Williams’ Huntington residence after a home alarm system alerted 911. Officer observed suspected drug paraphernalia including a blender containing a powder substance, needles and torn plastic bags, as well as ammunition and gun holsters in plain view in the residence. Officers obtained a search warrant for the residence and found three loaded firearms in Williams’ bedroom: a SCCY CPX-2 9mm pistol, a Glock 27 .40-caliber pistol, and a Hi-Point CF380 .380-caliber pistol.

Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Williams knew he was prohibited from possessing firearms because of his prior felony convictions in Boyd County, Kentucky, Circuit Court for first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine, on October 31, 2018, and second-degree assault on May 21, 2008.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Huntington Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Courtney L. Cremeans prosecuted the case.

