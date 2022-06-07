Kentucky Governor to Construct New Bridge in Marion County

Gov. Beshear Presents $855,000 to Construct New Bridge on U.S. 68 in Marion County

Award will improve pedestrian, traffic safety near three school campuses and a popular tourist attraction

LEBANON, KY (STL.News) Governor Andy Beshear presented $855,000 in Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) funding to Marion County for a project to improve safety and traffic flow on U.S. 68 near three school campuses and a popular tourist attraction – the renowned Kentucky Cooperage.

The plan is to construct a bridge on U.S. 68, under which pedestrian and motor traffic can pass from Kentucky Cooperage’s barrel works on one side of the highway to its visitor center and offices on the other side. That will alleviate some of the congestion that also involves traffic around three nearby schools – Marion County High School, Lebanon Middle School and Glasscock Elementary.

“Kentucky Cooperage, with a product line that includes oak barrels for wine, bourbon and other spirits, has become a must-see for many of the millions of visitors who are drawn to our world-famous distilleries and remarkable wineries,” Gov. Beshear said. “Therefore, this funding helps further two of my administration’s top priorities – economic development and highway safety, especially near school campuses.”

“Kentucky Cooperage is a large employer and a magnet for tourism, especially visits from bourbon lovers,” Marion County Judge/Executive David Daugherty said. “Its manufacturing operation and steady stream of visitors means numerous vehicles and pedestrians having to cross U.S. 68 every day. A new bridge is crucial to reducing traffic congestion, eliminating a potential hazard for pedestrians and motorists and, at the same time, accommodating our increasing tourism. We appreciate Gov. Beshear’s grasp of our situation and his approval of this funding.”

The discretionary funding is administered by the KYTC’s Department of Rural and Municipal Aid. Economic or industrial development project funding requests are evaluated by the cabinet and are based on factors like community needs, economic impacts as well as health and safety concerns.

The bridge project will be within – and coordinated with – the area of a larger project the cabinet plans to undertake to make improvements along U.S. 68, including its intersection with Corporate Drive/KY 2154.