Keir Starmer can’t name a single England striker in VERY cringe radio interview… despite being a ‘big football fan’

SIR Keir Starmer missed a sitter this morning after failing to name a single England striker in a cringeworthy radio interview.

The self-professed massive footie fan was asked on BBC 5 Live whether winger Bukayo Saka should be nailed on in the starting eleven at the World Cup.

2 Sir Keir Starmer and Gary Neville spoke together at Labour conference in Liverpool Credit: AFP

2 Sir Keir Starmer could not name a single England striker during an interview Credit: Richard Pelham / The Sun

The Labour leader answered: “Oh I would hope so, it’s not within my remit, but if it was within my remit absolutely, yes.”

But then Sir Keir could not name a single striker to join Arsenal forward Saka up front – even failing to mention Three Lions captain and goal scoring ace, Harry Kane.

He said: “Oh er…for England…uh I don’t know who would I put up front with him… well I mean…”

When told Kane, who scored a penalty in England’s thrilling 3-3 draw with Germany at Wembley on Monday, would be an obvious place to start – the Arsenal fan still hesitated for ages.

Sir Keir, who has a season ticket at the Emirates, mumbled: “Well Kane and Saka they do… I’m just trying to think of a formation…Kane and Saka does work best yes…”

But the Labour leader has a few weeks to brush up on the Three Lions with Gareth Southgate’s men playing their first group match of the world cup against Iran on November 21.

Sir Keir is not the first politician to make a footballing gaffe – back in 2015 former Prime Minister David Cameron was ridiculed for forgetting which team he supported.

Cameron had previously professed to supporting Aston Villa but later told an audience in South London: “Of course, I’d rather you supported West Ham.”

The party leader is in Liverpool today for the final day of Labour conference.

Yesterday Sir Keir delivered his keynote address to thousands of delegates.

He said: “It’s great to be here in Liverpool.

“After all the changes we’ve made, all the hard work we’ve put in, finally we are seeing the results we want.

“Yes, Conference, we can say it at last: Arsenal are top of the league.”

On Monday Gary Neville visited Labour conference for a panel chat with Sir Keir.

The ex-Man United star joked it was the “best reception he’s ever had in Liverpool” as he became the party’s newest signing.

However despite unleashing a lefty rant against Liz Truss the Red Devil said he had “no intention of going into politics”.

He said: “I feel politically motivated but I can do as much for the Labour Party being here today as I can do being an MP.”

And he warned Sir Keir: “Make sure you play left of centre, you’ve got to deliver some nice passes to that left wing as they’re a little bit noisy.