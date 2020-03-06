KC Man Chris D. Page Sentenced to 15 Years for Illegal Firearm

(STL.News) – A Kansas City, Missouri, man was sentenced in federal court today for illegally possessing a firearm.

Chris D. Page, 55, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Greg Kays to 15 years in federal prison without parole. Page was sentenced as an armed career criminal due to his prior felony convictions.

On Sept. 11, 2019, Page pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Page was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by Kansas City police officers on Nov. 7, 2016. Page was carrying a Colt .38-caliber revolver in his pocket. He also had a baggie that contained crack cocaine in another pocket.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Page has prior felony convictions for murder, armed criminal action, and possessing illegal drugs, and two prior felony convictions for distributing heroin.

This case was prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean T. Foley. It was investigated by the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department.

