Kayenta Man Ervin Crank Sentenced to Federal Prison for Domestic Assault

(STL.News) – On Monday, Ervin Crank, 58, of Kayenta, Arizona, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Steven P. Logan to 30 months of imprisonment to be followed by three years of supervised release. Crank previously pleaded guilty to assault of an intimate partner or dating partner resulting in substantial bodily injury.

On July 1, 2019, Crank assaulted the victim by striking her multiple times with his hand. The assault occurred on the Navajo Nation Indian Reservation and both Crank and the victim are enrolled members of the Navajo Nation.

The Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation in this case. The prosecution was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander Samuels, District of Arizona, Phoenix.

