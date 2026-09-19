Katie’s Pizza Approved for $5 Million SBA Loan

ST. LOUIS, MO – September 19, 2026 (STL.News) Katie’s Pizza and Pasta LLC has been approved for a $5 million U.S. Small Business Administration-backed loan as the locally grown restaurant company undergoes one of the largest expansion periods in its history, simultaneously growing its restaurant footprint, production capabilities, and national retail distribution.

The financing is significant not only because of its size.

At $5 million, the loan reaches the maximum amount generally available through the SBA’s flagship 7(a) lending program, according to the Small Business Administration.

Public SBA-derived loan records show the financing was approved May 1, 2026, through Bank of Franklin County. The loan carries a 10-year term and an initial reported interest rate of 7.75%.

The records associate the financing with 145 jobs and classify Katie’s under the full-service restaurant industry.

However, the most recent loan-level information available identifies the loan as “committed, not yet disbursed.” That distinction means the public record supports reporting that Katie’s was approved for the $5 million financing, but does not establish that the entire amount has already been distributed to the company.

The public data also does not specify exactly how Katie’s intends to use the proceeds.

Those limitations are important because Katie’s currently has several major expansion initiatives underway.

Katie’s receives unusually large SBA approval

The $5 million approval stands out considerably within Missouri’s restaurant industry.

SBA-derived data covering the past five years identifies 260 SBA 7(a) and 504 loans approved for Missouri full-service restaurants, totaling approximately $127.1 million.

The median loan was approximately $280,000.

Katie’s $5 million approval was larger than every other Missouri full-service restaurant SBA loan included in that five-year dataset.

During the second quarter of 2026 alone, 11 Missouri full-service restaurants received approximately $8.9 million in SBA approvals. Katie’s accounted for $5 million of that amount.

The financing also ranked as the largest SBA approval in St. Louis during the second quarter, according to SBA-derived loan data.

That makes the financing substantially different from a routine small-business restaurant loan.

It arrives as Katie’s increasingly evolves from a St. Louis restaurant operator into a broader food company with restaurants, manufacturing operations, and nationally distributed consumer products.

Rock Hill address creates an important connection

One of the most interesting details contained in the financing information is its location.

The SBA-derived record identifies Katie’s in St. Louis ZIP code 63119. Broader financing reporting links the business to 9500 Manchester Road, the address associated with Katie’s planned relocation and expansion of its Rock Hill restaurant.

Katie announced in August 2025 that it would move its Rock Hill restaurant from 9568 Manchester Road to the freestanding building at 9500 Manchester Road that previously housed Momo and, before that, Bandana’s Bar-B-Q.

The new building is about 5,600 square feet—roughly twice the size of Katie’s existing Rock Hill location.

Founder Katie Lee previously said the additional space is needed not simply for additional customers but also for expanded kitchen and storage capacity.

The planned renovation is extensive.

Plans call for removing walls, reconfiguring the kitchen and dining areas, and moving the bar into a more prominent central position. Indoor seating is expected to increase by approximately 50% to about 100 seats.

The plan also includes a large three-sided covered patio with its own bar.

The restaurant was originally expected to move earlier in 2026, but current restaurant-opening information lists the relocation for fall.

The relationship between the $5 million SBA financing and that project remains an important unanswered question.

The address creates an obvious connection, but the available SBA data does not specify how the proceeds will be used. Therefore, it would be premature to report that the $5 million loan is financing the Rock Hill project.

SBA 7(a) financing can be used for numerous business purposes, including real estate, improvements, equipment, working capital, refinancing qualifying business debt, and combinations of business expenses.

Katie’s currently has potential capital requirements in several of those areas.

Katie’s restaurant operation is expanding

The Rock Hill project is only one component of Katie’s expansion.

The company opened its fourth restaurant in Crestwood earlier this year at 9635 Watson Road.

The approximately 400-seat restaurant represents a significant step for the company because it is Katie’s first purpose-built, freestanding restaurant.

Its opening expanded a restaurant operation that already included Rock Hill, Town & Country and Ballpark Village.

Katie’s original restaurant history stretches back to 2008, when Katie Lee and her father, Tom Lee, opened Katie’s Pizza on Clayton Road.

Katie Lee subsequently developed Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria in Rock Hill, which opened in 2013 following a successful crowdfunding campaign.

Town & Country followed, and the company’s large Ballpark Village restaurant represented another major expansion.

Crestwood became the fourth current restaurant.

But restaurants may no longer represent the company’s fastest-growing business.

Frozen pizza transformed Katie’s business

One of the most remarkable parts of Katie’s expansion began during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When dining rooms were forced to close in 2020, Katie Lee began producing frozen pizzas to generate revenue and keep employees working.

What began as an emergency response eventually developed into a national consumer packaged-goods operation.

In September 2025, Katie’s frozen pizzas entered all approximately 1,800 Target stores nationwide.

Target also gave the St. Louis company what was described as a Tier One launch, providing prominent end-cap placement and substantial support for the rollout.

The relationship expanded again in 2026.

Target began adding three Katie’s frozen pasta-bake entrées — Fiori Lemon Cream, Fiori Marinara and Fiori Arrabbiata — followed by three shelf-stable pasta sauces.

The expansion means Katie’s is no longer simply placing frozen pizza in national retail stores.

It is building a broader portfolio of branded grocery products based on foods served in its St. Louis restaurants.

Thousands of additional stores could follow

Target may only represent the beginning of the company’s national retail ambitions.

Earlier this year, Lee said Katie’s had signed agreements with four additional major retailers for products including pizzas, pasta sauces and frozen pasta bakes.

At the time, Katie’s products were already available in roughly 4,000 retail locations.

Lee said the additional agreements could put Katie’s into at least 5,000 more stores nationwide, although individual retailers could not immediately be announced while they completed their product resets.

Katie’s has also discussed distribution through Walmart.

The company had an opportunity to enter Walmart through the retailer’s product-selection process but deliberately delayed the rollout until its production infrastructure could support another large national account.

That decision illustrates the challenge facing a company transitioning from a regional restaurant operator to a national packaged-food brand.

Getting onto store shelves is only part of the equation.

Katie’s must also manufacture enough product to keep those shelves stocked.

$1 million oven expands St. Louis production

Much of Katie’s food manufacturing takes place at its production facility in Creve Coeur.

The facility has produced frozen pizzas, fresh pasta used in frozen pasta bakes, and chicken Parmesan.

The operation has remained surprisingly labor-intensive considering the scale of the company’s national ambitions.

Katie’s pizzas have traditionally been hand-spun and baked using large wood-burning ovens.

To increase production capacity, Lee ordered a $1 million tunnel oven from Italy for the Creve Coeur operation.

The investment further shows how dramatically the business has changed.

A frozen pizza operation originally created in a matter of days during the pandemic has developed into a manufacturing business requiring seven-figure production equipment and national retail logistics.

Again, there is currently no public documentation establishing that the SBA loan is financing the oven or other manufacturing equipment.

But the production expansion shows the capital potentially required to support Katie’s growth.

SBA financing associated with 145 jobs

The SBA-derived financing record associates Katie’s $5 million approval with 145 jobs.

That number also requires careful interpretation.

The available public information does not establish that Katie intends to create 145 new jobs as a result of the financing.

SBA loan data can include employment associated with a project, including jobs supported or retained.

The accurate conclusion from the available record is therefore that the financing is associated with 145 jobs, rather than that Katie’s has announced plans to hire 145 additional employees.

Nevertheless, Katie’s expansion is clearly supporting a growing local workforce.

Four restaurants, a production facility, national food manufacturing, and expanding distribution require substantially more employees and operational infrastructure than the single restaurant from which the company originated.

Katie Lee gained full ownership

The growth also comes after a significant ownership transition.

Katie Lee has said she ultimately obtained 100% ownership of Katie’s after beginning her restaurant career without full equity in the company.

Katie’s now describes itself as a 100% woman-owned business.

That makes the company’s trajectory particularly notable within St. Louis’ independent restaurant industry.

A business that began as a local pizza restaurant has evolved under local ownership into an operation spanning restaurants, food manufacturing and national retail distribution.

The $5 million SBA approval represents another potentially significant financial milestone in that evolution.

Katie’s is becoming more than a restaurant company

The larger story surrounding the financing may ultimately be less about the loan itself and more about what Katie’s is becoming.

The company now operates four St. Louis-area restaurants.

It is preparing to approximately double the physical footprint of its Rock Hill operation.

It has opened a major new restaurant in Crestwood.

It operates a local production facility.

It has invested heavily in manufacturing equipment.

Its frozen pizzas are distributed nationally through Target.

Target has expanded the relationship into frozen pasta entrées and sauces.

And Katie’s has additional national retail agreements that could put its products into thousands more stores.

The company has essentially developed two businesses that reinforce one another.

Its restaurants establish the Katie’s brand and provide a place to develop and test food concepts.

Its packaged-food operation then allows that brand to reach consumers far beyond St. Louis.

That is a dramatically different business model from the one Katie Lee began building nearly two decades ago.

Questions remain about the $5 million

Several important details about the SBA financing remain unanswered.

The biggest is how the proceeds will be used.

The Rock Hill address tied to the financing makes the restaurant relocation and renovation particularly relevant, but Katie also has substantial manufacturing, equipment, working-capital, and national-distribution needs.

The public loan information does not break down those uses.

It also remains unclear whether the loan has subsequently been disbursed. The latest SBA-derived data available for the approval still describes the financing as committed but not yet disbursed.

Those details could eventually provide an even clearer picture of Katie’s next stage of expansion.

What is already established, however, is significant.

Katie’s Pizza and Pasta LLC has been approved for the maximum $5 million available under the SBA 7(a) program, making it the largest Missouri full-service restaurant SBA approval in the recent five-year dataset and the largest St. Louis SBA approval reported for the second quarter of 2026.

The financing comes as a privately owned St. Louis restaurant business attempts something far bigger than opening another restaurant.

Katie’s is building a national food brand from St. Louis.

The scale of its latest financing suggests the transformation is entering another significant phase.

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