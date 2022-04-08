Federal Jury Convicts Illinois Man in Connection With the Killing of Special Deputy U.S. Marshal Jacob Keltner

(STL.News) A federal jury in Rockford today convicted an Illinois man in connection with the killing of Special Deputy U.S. Marshal Jacob Keltner.

The jury found FLOYD E. BROWN, 42, of Springfield, Ill., guilty of second-degree murder of a federal officer, attempting to kill additional federal officers, assault of federal officers, and multiple firearm offenses. The convictions carry a maximum sentence of life in prison. U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly set sentencing for July 19, 2022, at 1:00 p.m.

The convictions were announced by John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, and Emmerson Buie, Jr., Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago office of the FBI. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, U.S. Marshals Service, McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, Rockford Police Department, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Bloomington Police Department, Loves Park Police Department, Lincoln Police Department, Logan County Sheriff’s Office, and Illinois State Police. The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Talia Bucci, Scott Paccagnini, and Ronald DeWald.

Evidence presented at the two-week trial revealed that Special Deputy Keltner was fatally wounded on March 7, 2019, when members of the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and other law enforcement officers attempted to execute a warrant for Brown’s arrest at a Rockford hotel. Brown was wanted on a residential burglary charge. Special Deputy Keltner served as a McHenry County Sheriff’s deputy and was a sworn member of the task force.

When the officers attempted to gain access to Brown’s third-floor hotel room, he fired ten shots through the door and nearby walls, narrowly missing a Deputy U.S. Marshal and two Special Deputy U.S. Marshals. Brown then jumped out of a window and fired a shot that fatally struck Special Deputy Keltner, who was covering the exterior of the hotel. Brown was arrested several hours later near Lincoln, Ill., after a high-speed pursuit.

