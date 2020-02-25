Jury Convicts California Man Fernando Alvarez-Carvajal of Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine

(STL.News) – Steven D. Weinhoeft, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois announced today

that on February 20, 2020, a federal jury in East Saint Louis returned a guilty verdict against

Fernando Alvarez-Carvajal, age 49 of Los Angeles, California. Alvarez-Carvajal was convicted of

conspiracy to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine after a three-day trial.

Evidence presented during the trial established that from October 2016 through December 2018,

Alvarez-Carvajal, along with five co-conspirators, was involved in an operation that distributed

pound quantities of methamphetamine in the Southern District of Illinois, Philadelphia, and

elsewhere. Specifically, Alvarez-Carvajal used his bank account to funnel drug proceeds and served

as a courier of drugs and money for the organization.

Alvarez-Carvajal remains in the custody of the United States Marshal Service pending his sentencing

on May 20, 2020 in United States District Court. At sentencing, the defendant will face a term of

imprisonment of from ten years to life in prison. This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau

of Investigation and the Alton, Illinois Police Department under the auspices of the Organized

Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States

Attorney Karelia S. Rajagopal and Special Assistant United States Attorney, Donald S. Boyce

