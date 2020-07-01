Judge Sentences New Jersey Drug Dealer Jamel T. Brown to 15 Years in Federal Prison

(STL.News) – A resident of Camden, New Jersey, has been sentenced in federal court to 15 years in prison and four years’ supervised release on his conviction of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson imposed the sentence on Jamel T. Brown, 38.

According to information presented to the court, on October 25, 2018, Brown and a co-conspirator distributed more than 28 grams of cocaine base, commonly known as “crack,” and possessed with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and a quantity of fentanyl.

Assistant United States Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

Mr. Brady commended the Laurel Highlands Resident Agency of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Cambria County Drug Task Force for the investigation that led to the successful prosecution of Brown.

