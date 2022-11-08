Jubilant FoodWorks Q2 results: Net profit jumps 9.8% to Rs 131.5 crore

Jubilant FoodWorks today reported 9.8% YoY jump in its consolidated Q2 profit at Rs 131.5 crore while revenue from operations jumped 16.6% YoY to Rs 1,3014.8 crore.

“The increase in revenue was driven by Like-for-Like growth of 8.4% and healthy performance of new stores. Dine-in and Takeaway channels combined witnessed strong year-on-year growth while Delivery channel registered handsome growth on a high base,” the company said in an exchange filing. The company, which runs the Domino’s Pizza chain in India, said its standalone EBITDA margin declined 170 bps YoY to 24.3% in Q2.

During the quarter, Jubilant opened 76 new Domino’s stores taking the network strength for Domino’s in India to 1,701 stores. It entered 22 new cities during the quarter to expand its reach to 371 cities across India. The company also opened two new stores for Popeyes and one store for Dunkin’.

“We delivered strong top-line growth supported by robust Like-for-Like growth in Domino’s led by our digital and physical footprint. Despite inflation, our performance on margins has been consistent and strong, driven by disciplined cost control and calibrated pricing actions in the past,” Sameer Khetarpal, CEO and MD, Jubilant FoodWorks, said.

In Sri Lanka, the company registered system sales growth of 37% during the quarter and opened 4 new stores taking the network strength to 40 stores. In Bangladesh, system sales grew by 42%. With the opening of 1 new outlet, the store count in Bangladesh has reached 11 stores.