Jordan Kuwait Bank Adapts to New Normal With Citrix

Financial institution to extend use of remote work solutions across 1,300 employees to maintain operations

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL (STL.News) COVID-19 continues to change the way companies do business in the Middle East. And one of the largest banks in Jordan is using solutions from Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) to adapt. Jordan Kuwait Bank (JKB) has implemented Citrix® Virtual Apps and Desktops across its 64 branches throughout Jordan and Cyprus, which has allowed it to remain operational and offer financial services to its SME and corporate customers to manage critical imports and continue trading seamlessly while the country is in lockdown.

Seeing global events unfold, and recognizing that a majority of its employees would need to work from home, JKB moved quickly to implement Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops alongside its Citrix Application Delivery Controller (ADC) infrastructure to ensure they could do so in a secure and reliable manner and continue to support the bank’s retail, private and corporate customers.

With the help of Citrix Gold Partner PRO TECHnology, the implementation of Citrix Virtual Apps and desktops was completed across all staff members responsible for getting critical functions to work remotely.

“Every organization needs to develop a business continuity plan to ensure its business operations can continue, no matter the disruption and that users remain productive while maintaining the necessary level of security,” said Khalid Al Rashdan, CEO, PRO TECHnology. “With Citrix solutions, we have empowered IT to deliver on-demand apps and desktops to any device and enable remote work as a long-term solution for a radically different future.”

Jordan Kuwait Bank now plans to extend Citrix remote working solutions to all HQ departments staff, as it is fully aware that remote working is a new kind of normal that will likely persist beyond the pandemic.

“Our call centre employees need to be able to provide customers with real time, uninterrupted updates on the latest news from Jordan’s Central Bank,” Ala’a Qaddoumi, Information Security and Business Continuity Manager, Jordan Kuwait Bank said. “And even in these most challenging times with employees working remotely, all customer calls were answered. That was a major differentiator for the Citrix solution.”

Ibraheem Jaser, IT Infrastructure Manager, Jordan Kuwait Bank added, “We knew we needed to make remote working a priority, and for that reason we adopted Citrix solutions. We have worked with Citrix since 2017 and, now more than ever, we believe that their solution can transform how we serve our customers during these unprecedented times.”

