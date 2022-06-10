Joint Statement from Matthew Graves and Steven D’Antuono

Joint Statement from U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves and Assistant Director in Charge Steven M. D’Antuono of the FBI Washington Field Office

Public Safety in the Nation’s Capital

(STL.News) “The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the FBI’s Washington Field Office are committed to protecting the First Amendment rights of all Americans to express their views peacefully during demonstrations that take place on a regular basis in the nation’s capital, including at the Supreme Court. We also have a responsibility to ensure public safety and the orderly conduct of government business.

We will not tolerate violence, destruction, interference with government functions, or trespassing on government property. We are committed to working closely with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to stop any individuals who intend to commit violence or criminal activity under the guise of carrying out a demonstration.”

