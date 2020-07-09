Jeremy M. Bertolini Charged with Aggravated Domestic Assault

Brattleboro, VT (STL.News) On July 1, 2020, Officers from the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a residence in the Mountain Home Trailer Park for a reported Domestic Assault. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Jeremy M. Bertolini, a 33 year old male from Brattleboro, for Aggravated Domestic Assault and Resisting Arrest.

Bertolini was transported to the Brattleboro Police Department for processing and held on conditions and bail. Bertolini is to appear at the Windham County Superior Court: Criminal Division on July 2, 2020, to answer to the charge.

