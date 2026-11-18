By Jay Scott Kirk Lee

(STL.News) Suppose a grandparent receives a voice message that sounds like their grandchild. The request is urgent: send money now, and keep the conversation private.

The familiar voice makes the message feel personal. Before anyone acts, the family needs another way to establish who is asking.

Jay Scott Kirk Lee’s guide to voice cloning, deepfakes and family photos brings two everyday decisions together: checking unexpected messages and considering where a family’s own images belong. Both involve thinking about identity, permission, and the consequences of sharing.

The conversation can begin with a simple household agreement. An unusual request gets checked through a known contact route. A photograph gets shared with a specific audience in mind. A child who feels uncertain gets adult help.

Check an unexpected request through a known route

The US Federal Trade Commission’s guidance on family emergency scams warns that scammers may use AI to imitate a relative’s voice. It recommends contacting the supposed caller using a number already known to be correct, and checking with another trusted person if necessary.

For the imagined grandparent, that means using the grandchild’s saved contact or contacting a parent. A new number supplied in the suspicious message does not provide an independent check.

Make the arrangement clear before an upsetting message arrives:

Pause before sending money or private information.

Contact the person through an established route.

Involve another trusted adult if the request remains unclear.

Explain that a child can bring an alarming message straight to an adult. They do not need to keep questioning a caller or establish whether a recording was generated.

Choose an alternative channel for anyone who cannot reliably make voice calls. Include a backup contact. If someone faces immediate danger, seek help through the appropriate local emergency service.

Confirm the claim before passing it on

A deepfake can portray a real person doing or saying something that did not happen. The Australian eSafety Commissioner explains that these realistic fabrications can involve photographs, video or audio and may be difficult to recognize.

Consider a fictional clip announcing that a school will close tomorrow. The useful next step is to check the school’s established communications.

Jay Scott Kirk Lee’s discussion of AI images and stories distinguishes a recording’s appearance from the accuracy of the claim attached to it. A genuine recording can also be presented with misleading context.

Children can act sensibly without solving the technical question of how a clip was made. They can say the closure has not been confirmed and wait before forwarding it.

Avoid treating a strange facial movement or unusual sound as conclusive proof. Focus on the information needed for the decision.

Make family-photo permission specific

After discussing incoming messages, consider what the family sends out.

A parent may want to share a celebration photograph with relatives. Show the child the image and explain who will receive it. Let them choose another picture or decline.

The eSafety Commissioner’s guidance on children’s privacy recommends involving children in these decisions and considering identifying details. It also warns that privately shared material can be copied and circulated more widely.

Look beyond the main subject. A document in the background, a school identifier or a revealing caption may influence the choice.

Permission should relate to the particular use. Agreeing to send a photograph to a grandparent should not quietly become agreement to publish it elsewhere.

Jay Scott Kirk Lee’s wider privacy writing includes protecting other people’s information. Apply that consideration to siblings and classmates, too. Adults retain responsibility for suitability, even when a child agrees.

Before uploading a face or recording to an AI feature, check whether the use is appropriate and necessary. For a learning exercise, a fictional character or non-identifying drawing may serve the purpose.

Before allowing children to use a tool, check its age and permission requirements, privacy arrangements, and relevant school rules. Adult supervision does not override those requirements, and an offline exercise remains an option.

Practice a response without staging a scare

Try a short, openly fictional exercise. Describe a message requesting a change to the child’s usual pickup plan. Ask which trusted adult they would approach before changing plans.

Then describe a friend wanting to alter a class photograph for a joke. Discuss whose permission matters and suggest a creative alternative using invented characters.

Keep the child’s next action concrete. They can point to a contact card, explain whom they would ask, or choose to wait.

Read the scenarios aloud, use large print, or provide the child’s usual communication support. Avoid surprise tests that imitate an actual emergency.

Respond to misuse with calm support

If a child reports an altered image or impersonation, listen and establish whether they feel threatened. Help should remain available even if they broke a household sharing rule.

Lee’s discussion of mistaken sharing encourages clear corrections and a proportionate response, with practical help available throughout.

Use the platform’s reporting process and seek appropriate local support. Contact the school privately when classmates are involved.

For sexualized material involving anyone under 18, including fabricated images, do not download, screenshot, or forward it. Record information such as the webpage address, username and time. The Australian eSafety Commissioner’s parent handout on AI-assisted image abuse explains this distinction between documenting an incident and collecting abusive material. Seek guidance from appropriate local official services.

Before ending the family conversation, agree on a known contact route, a specific permission rule for photographs, and a trusted adult available for help. Those are practical decisions everyone can rehearse.

About Jay Scott Kirk Lee

Jay Scott Kirk Lee is a father and entrepreneur sharing perspectives on learning, communication, and responsible technology through JayScottKirkLee.com.

Read the Full Report

Explore “Voice Cloning, Deepfakes and Family Photos: Jay Scott Kirk Lee’s Safety Guide” for additional family scenarios, accessible practice ideas, and a simple agreement for checking messages and sharing images.